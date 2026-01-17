Udalguri police celebrate Bhogali Bihu with traditional Meji lighting

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: The spirit of Bhogali Bihu filled the air at the Udalguri District Police Reserve campus as police personnel came together to celebrate the harvest festival with traditional fervour and unity. On the occasion of Magh Bihu, also known as Domahi, officers and staff collectively lit the sacred Meji bonfire on Wednesday marking the beginning of the festivities.

In accordance with age-old Assamese customs, offerings of pitha and pona were made to the fire god, and earthen lamps were lit as a mark of reverence. The rituals were performed after ceremonial bathing, symbolizing purity and devotion. The entire police fraternity from senior officers to junior staff, young and old, men and women participated wholeheartedly in the celebration.

The campus resonated with traditional Bihu songs and dances as personnel expressed joy through cultural performances. Amid chants of Hari dhwani, prayers were offered for the removal of misfortune and negative energies from the society. Participants warmed themselves by the sacred fire while seeking blessings for peace, harmony, and prosperity.

