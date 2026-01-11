Udipur Mela with traditional exchange, fishing festival from Jan 12

OUR CORRESPONDENT

JAGIROAD: The Udipur Mela will be held at the Udipur Beel of Khala Raja, east of the Vishnu Mandir in Dharamtul, Morigaon district. Like the historical Jonbeel Mela of Govaraja, near here, the Udipur Mela in Shilchang also features a historical exchange custom and a community fishing festival. The fair will be held on January 12 and 13.

The first day of the fair will be inaugurated by Oja Dud No Maslai with the recitation of auspicious mantras. The flag of Khala Deurja will be hoisted by Khala King Prabin Deuraja. The event will be attended by Dharanidhar Bardoloi, president of the Fair Management Committee; Rimal Amchi, Chief Advisor of the All Tiwa Students Union; Pitambar Bardoloi, Member of the Tiwa Autonomous Council; Ganak Boro, president of the Karndhar Committee; and Shuven Bardoloi, general secretary of the Raj Chora Management Committee.

The fair will also be graced by former principal of Dharamtul HS School Devnath Manta, Dharamtul Zilla Parishad member Palash Medhi, Executive President of the Fair Management Committee Vidyadhar Bardoloi, and many other dignitaries.

The second day of the event, January 13, will be inaugurated by Indian Overseas Bank officer Jiten Ranghang.

A chicken fight will be held at Udipur Beel at 9:00 am, followed by a community fishing prayer at 10:00 am. The event will be attended by Minister Piyush Hazarika as the chief guest, while MLAs Ramakant Deuri, Rupak Sharma, and Shashikant Das will attend as special guests. Other notable attendees include Rimal Amchi, Chief Advisor to the Fair Management Committee, and Jeevan Chandra Konwar, CEM of the Tiwa Autonomous Council.

