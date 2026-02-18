Udmari villagers protest burning of religious books in Dhubri District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: Villagers of Udmari in Bilasipara, Dhubri District, organised a protest meeting on Sunday against the burning of religious books such as ‘Gunamala’, ‘Kirtan Ghosha’, and ‘Gamosa’, as well as the theft of the ‘Taal’, ‘Gosa’, donation box, and other valuable items from the local Naamghar by miscreants on the night of February 6.

Mahila Das, Secretary of the Naamghar Committee, briefed the attendees about the incident during the meeting.

Hemanta Das, organiser of the Sri Manta Sankardev Sangha, urged devotees to continue Naamghar activities regularly without fear.

Dr. Hari Charan Das, an environmental activist and writer, emphasised that the Naamghar is not merely a religious institution but also a symbol and guiding organisation of Assamese society. He added that the burning of ‘Kirtan Ghosha’ or ‘Gunamala’ is an affront to Assamese literature and culture, and such acts should be condemned by all sections of society.

The meeting demanded a prompt inquiry into the incident. Devotees of the village also organised Naamkirtan and recited the ‘Bhagwata’. In a related initiative, the Aranya Suraksha Samiti, Assam planted Sanchi saplings in the Naamghar grounds.

