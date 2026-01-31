UN Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award to be conferred on Bhutan’s Queen Mother

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Upendra Nath Brahma Trust (UNBT) has announced the name of Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, Queen Mother of the kingdom of Bhutan, for the 22nd Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award, 2025.

The Power of Attorney of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma Trust said that the jury board of the Trust had selected the name of Gyalyum Ashi Dorji Wangmo Wangchuck, Queen Mother of the Kingdom of Bhutan, in recognition of her outstanding and lifelong humanitarian contributions. He said that the award presentation ceremony would be held on February 3 at the Jwhwlao Nileswar Brahma Auditorium, Bodoland University, in Kokrajhar. The Governor of Assam Lakshman Prasad Acharya has graciously accorded his consent to grace the occasion as the chief guest, while BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary will attend the ceremony as the special guest, he added.

Instituted in memory of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, the visionary leader and social reformer, the Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award carries a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, a citation and a memento of Bodofa UN Brahma.

Brahma said that Wangmo Wangchuck was internationally revered for her compassionate leadership and tireless work for the upliftment of vulnerable communities. As the Founding President of the Tarayana Foundation, she has pioneered holistic rural development initiatives across the remotest regions of Bhutan, focusing on poverty alleviation, women’s empowerment, education, healthcare, and cultural preservation. A distinguished author and patron of the arts, Wangchuck has also played a pivotal role in nurturing Bhutan’s literary and cultural landscape.

Brahma also said that this year’s conferment held special significance, as it marked the second consecutive occasion on which a foreign national had been honoured with the award, reaffirming the Trust’s inclusive and universal humanitarian vision, as well as the enduring bonds of friendship and goodwill between the peoples of Bodoland and Bhutan.

Also Read: Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Forest Department seize illegal teak on Indo-Bhutan border