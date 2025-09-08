Unauthorized construction near Vishnu Doul in Sivasagar sparks concern

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: Serious concerns have been raised by the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, after unauthorized modern construction activities were detected adjacent to the historic Vishnu Doul at Kaloogaon in Sivasagar district.

In an official communication addressed to the Director of Archaeology, Assam, the Senior Conservation Officer of the Zonal Office, Sivasagar, reported that during a recent inspection of the Vishnu Doul campus, construction work was found to be underway in the Namghar located near the doul premises. The report pointed out that the construction committee responsible for the activity had not sought prior approval or intimated the Archaeology Department before commencing the work.

The Vishnu Doul at Kaloogaon is a state-protected archaeological monument, recognized for its historic and cultural significance. According to the Assam Ancient Monuments and Records Rules, 1959 and The Assam Ancient Monuments and Records Rules, 1964, any kind of construction within protected sites is strictly prohibited.

Authorities have stressed that strict measures will be taken to prevent further encroachments and ensure preservation of the centuries-old Vishnu Doul, which is among the important archaeological and cultural landmarks of Sivasagar district.

