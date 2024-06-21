Digboi DPS Incident: Criminal case registered against mental torture of a minor student

DIGBOI: Top cop of the Tinsukia district IPS Abhijit Gurav on Wednesday told that a criminal case has been registered in regard to Digboi DPS incident involving a minor student allegedly subject to mental torture leading to running off the first floor of the school earlier on 25th May 2024.

Police is leaving no stone unturned to ascertain the exact nature of the incident which had caused enough sensation in the Oil Town Digboi and its adjacent locations.

According to the SP Tinsuka, Shambhavi Mishra IPS, SDPO Margherita has been assigned to monitor the entire issue and ensure proper collection of evidence and submission of Charge sheet thereby.

Meanwhile, according to inquiry report submitted earlier by Child Welfare Committee based on the CWC case no131/2024, several loopholes in school administration were alighted.

The findings and investigations of the CWC in its report categorically held the teacher and the school authority accountable for lacking proper coordination and other basic services in the school as per the laid down provisions.

Meanwhile the coordinator of the middle section of the school, Isha Chakraborty Baroi has been held responsible in the report for failing to offer counseling to a mentally disturbed minor student of class VII in a congenial atmosphere and in observation of other required counseling procedures.

However, according to reports though the teacher who continues holding classes as usual even during the police investigation period is relieved of from the position of Coordinator.

The parents of the minor victim who had sustained internal bleeding and multiple injuries after she ran off the 1st floor of the school expressed full faith in the legal system and CWC of giving justice to her daughter. According to the father of the victim student, there should be no second incident of this nature in the school and no daughter be allowed under any circumstances to resort to extreme steps.

