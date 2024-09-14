Assam News

Unidentified Male Body Recovered from Pond Near Diplonga Range Office in Itakhola

An unidentified body of a man was recovered from a pond located behind the office of the Diplonga range office, Itakhola on Friday.
JAMUGURIHAT: An unidentified body of a man was recovered from a pond located behind the office of the Diplonga range office, Itakhola on Friday. According to available information, local residents spotted the floating body this morning and informed Itakhola police. Accordingly, a team of Itakhola police reached the site and sent the body for autopsy. The identity of the body is yet to be ascertained.

