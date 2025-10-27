Unidentified woman’s body found in drain at Nazira tea estate

A CORRESPONDENT

NAZIRA: A shocking incident has come to light in Nazira, where the body of an unidentified woman was recovered from a drain in the tea estate area. The body was found in an advanced state of decomposition, making it difficult to determine the cause of death.

The Nazira police have launched an investigation into the matter and are trying to identify the woman. However, despite conducting searches and inquiries, the police have not yet been able to find any clues about the woman’s identity.

The incident has raised concerns among the local residents, who are demanding that the authorities take immediate action to identify the woman and bring the perpetrators to justice. The police are working to gather more information and are appealing to anyone with any information about the woman’s identity to come forward.

The body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the cause of death. The police will await the autopsy report and other forensic evidence to piece together the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

Also Read: Mystery shrouds death of woman in Guwahati; body found wrapped in mattress