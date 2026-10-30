Uniform Civil Code: Assam Forms Rules Panel Following Presidential Assent

DISPUR — The implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) gained significant momentum today as the Assam government constituted a specialized panel to draft its official implementation rules. The move comes exactly a month after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the government's ambitious framework to enact the civil code across all 21 NDA-ruled states by 2029.

Assam’s legislative push achieved a major milestone on September 29, 2026, when the state’s UCC bill received formal assent from the President of India. This development mirrors a parallel rollout in Gujarat, where the state's respective UCC framework secured Presidential approval on September 17, 2026. The dual approvals underscore a decentralized, state-by-state strategy deployed by the Union Government to establish the unified civil framework.

The emerging state models—pioneered by Uttarakhand’s enforcement in January 2025—introduce sweeping overhauls to personal laws. Key mandates include an absolute ban on polygamy and bigamy, mandatory registration protocols for live-in relationships, and gender-neutral property inheritance rights for daughters. Notably, the frameworks explicitly exempt Scheduled Tribes to protect indigenous cultural identities.

While proponents champion the legislation as a vital step toward gender justice and legal uniformity, the rapid rollout continues to face pushback from opposition groups and minority organizations who demand wider democratic consultations.

With Madhya Pradesh having passed its bill in July and expert drafting panels actively working in Maharashtra and Rajasthan under the guidance of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, the legal landscape of Indian civil rights is undergoing its most transformative shift since independence.