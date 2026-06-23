Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri visits OIL’s advanced VR centre at Duliajan

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, visited the state-of-the-art Kalpalok Virtual Reality Centre of Oil India Limited at Duliajan on Sunday and lauded the company's adoption of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and digital technologies in the hydrocarbon sector.

During his visit, the minister described the facility as a critical research, development, and analytical hub that leverages cutting-edge Virtual Reality (VR) technology to create immersive, computer-simulated environments for the visualisation and analysis of complex subsurface data.

He noted that the centre enables geoscientists and engineers to interpret geological, geophysical, and reservoir datasets in interactive three-dimensional spaces, offering a more comprehensive understanding of subsurface structures than conventional two-dimensional interpretation methods.

Puri emphasised that the integration of AI-driven solutions and advanced digital technologies will significantly strengthen India's efforts to enhance domestic hydrocarbon production and achieve long-term energy security. He said that innovative platforms such as Kalpalok were expected to play a vital role in accelerating exploration and production activities while improving operational efficiency across the energy sector.

The minister further stated that the judicious use of emerging technologies would provide fresh momentum to India's energy ambitions and contribute to the nation's goal of self-reliance in the energy sector under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Also Read: E85 fuel rolled out for flex-fuel vehicles: Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri