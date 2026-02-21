Union Minister Ram Nath Thakur reviews activities at ICAR-ATARI Zone VI

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Ram Nath Thakur, visited ICAR-ATARI, Zone VI, in VIP near Guwahati airport on Friday to review the institute's functioning, staff welfare measures, research progress, and extension activities. The visit underscored the Government of India's commitment to strengthening agricultural research systems and promoting farmer-centric innovations across the North Eastern region.

Addressing scientists and officials, the minister urged the institute to develop a distinct institutional identity and strive for excellence capable of earning national recognition. Emphasizing outcome-oriented research, he stated that the objective was not merely to highlight issues but to bring meaningful change through measurable results that directly benefit farmers.

Earlier, Director Dr G Kadirvel, in his welcome address, presented an overview of the institute's major achievements and ongoing initiatives.

