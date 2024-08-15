Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal attends Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in Dibrugarh

DIBRUGARH: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal took part in the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal addressed the event organized by the Mahila Morcha of the Bharatiya Janata Party of Dibrugarh District on Wednesday. Sonowal paid heartfelt tributes to those who lost their lives in the partition violence and also emphasized that their struggle and tragic sacrifice shall forever be remembered by the people of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, the senior leader of BJP, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The sad saga of partition of India in 1947 marks a tragic chapter in our history, with the loss of thousands of lives, the displacement of millions, widespread violence, and the destruction of countless homes and properties. This event stands as a dark moment in the world history. The greedy and divisive policies of and power-hungry actions of the Congress, the Communists, and the Muslim League led to the misery of millions of people in the country who had to endure unimaginable atrocities. The nation will never forget that horror and immense suffering.”

Sarbananda Sonowal further said, “On this day in 1947, Akhand Bharat was divided, leading to the creation of India and Pakistan. The tragic chapter of partition was the result of power-hungry and divisive policy practitioners in the Congress, Communists, and Muslim League. These parties sacrificed the nation’s unity to serve their own political interests, turning the whole of India into a battleground. The Congress, Communists, and Muslim League bear full responsibility for the displacement and deaths of millions during the partition. The people of this country will never forget the deadly intentions of these parties. Today, we strongly condemn them once again for the suffering they caused. It is imperative for the new generation to study this tragic chapter, become politically aware, and contribute with renewed vigour to the journey of nation-building.”

Adding further, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our country is progressing rapidly in all directions. Modi has worked tirelessly to build a strong and prosperous India. Every citizen must actively contribute to making India one of the world’s top three economies by 2030. As we approach the 78th Independence Day, let us all pledge together to achieve new heights through peace, unity, and progress.”

