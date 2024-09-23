Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal felicitates Assam’s rising star Bedabrat Bharali

DIBRUGARH: Assam’s rising star, Bedabrat Bharali, who has made headlines by winning two gold medals and one bronze at the ongoing Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Fiji, was felicitated in Dibrugarh by the Union Minister of Ports, Waterways, and Shipping, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Sunday.

The 17-year-old talent from Madhupur area of Dibrugarh showcased his skills by competing in the 73 kg youth and junior categories, lifting 136 kg in snatch and 164 kg in clean and jerk. The Union minister congratulated him and wished him a bright future.

