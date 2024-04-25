Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal joins bike rally to support BJP candidate in Silchar

Silchar: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways & Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal hailed efficacy of Act East policy as the transshipment of goods from Northeast India and Bangladesh is on the rise, as the bilateral trade between the two countries has accelerated to historic milestones. India and Bangladesh has maintained a congenial bilateral relations, as PM Narendra Modi expressed pride as latter’s ‘biggest development partner,’ asserted Sarbananda Sonowal. The senior leader from the Northeast also hailed the rejuvenation of Indo Bangladesh Protocol Route (IBPR) which is unlocking immense potential of trade and commerce between India’s Northeast and Bangaldesh, stated a press release.

Canvassing for the candidature of Parimal Shuklabaidya, who is contesting from Silchar Lok Sabha constituency in the ensuing phase of General Elections of 2024, senior leader, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is on the right course to become the third largest economy in the world by 2030. This is a goal that has besieged the imagination of India under the inspiring leadership of PM Modi. With a healthy relationship with Bangladesh, India is exercising ‘Act East’ policy to power economic development of the Northeast region. There is a steady rise in transshipment in the region, with goods from Bhutan also being exported via Assam to Bangladesh, propelling commercial perspective of BBIN region. Given the rich historic ties that Barak enjoys with Bangladesh, we are committed to rejuvenate the inland waterways in this region with upscaling of Karimganj and Badarpur terminals. In order to cut down on time, money and travel cost, the NDA government under Narendra Modi has also been working painstakingly to work out the ‘Kaladaan Multi Modal project, which will bring down the distance between Kolkata and Barak valley via Myanmar & Mizoram considerably. Our effort to rejuvenate Barak River, after PM Modi declared it as National Waterways 16 (NW16).”

He further added, “Modi government has invested more than Rs 10,000 crore to upgrade the road network in the Barak valley, in an attempt to holistic development of transportation, which will act as a multiplier in the transformation of the region. This will give you a larger picture how the Barak Valley, which remained neglected for most part of Congress governments, is likely to become the hub, acting as an important bridge between India and South East Asia trade.”

Sarbananda Sonowal addressed a rally at the Suprakandi Bazar in Karimganj where he sought support from the voters for BJP candidate Kripanath Malla. Sonowal also joined a bike rally to muster support for BJP. Thousands of people joined this rally where bikers roamed the streets of Silchar as campaigning for the second phase peaks. Sonowal was on a two days visit to Barak Valley to campaign for BJP in the forthcoming second phase of General Elections.

Criticizing Congress, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “The people of Barak valley has suffered a lot under six decades of misrule of successive Congress governments. Due to their apathy, the people of the valley had to endure a lot. The misrule led to corruption, lack of convenience, nepotism, and depravity. We all remember the horrible condition of roads in the entire Barak Valley. The governments never focussed on exploring the natural potential of the region, leading to economic stagnation, unemployment and misrule laced with corruption & inefficiency. However, with the BJP led NDA government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, things have changed. The thought of ‘transformation via transportation’ has been implemented throughout the country, but special focus has been given to regions like Barak Valley, with critical but deplorable road network. The change is self evident as you know how the roads have transformed since. With the implementation of Act East policy, there has been a tremendous opportunity which has been created with surge in the bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh, along with the other BBIN countries. This collective endeavour has fulfilled the enduring hopes of the Barak populace, leading to overwhelming support and confidence in the BJP alliance within the region.”

