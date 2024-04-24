‘BJP committed to end Dalal Raj initiated by Congress’: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma at Mangaldai

MANGALDAI: “The Congress has initiated ‘Dalal Raj’ in all spheres causing corruption in all levels. The BJP government is determined to put an end to this ‘Dalal Raj’ and with this motto we are planning to engage the women self help groups in geo tagging for the dwelling houses under Prime Minister’s Awas Yojana and state government schemes so that the Panchayat level employees cannot demand money from the beneficiaries,” said Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing a mammoth election campaign rally at Bhebarghat Playground here on Tuesday afternoon. In the rally, attended by more than 35000 august gathering irrespective of age and religion significantly witnessed the participation of a good number of religious minority community people. In his 40 minutes duration speech, Chief Minister Dr Sarma said that as per commitment of the BJP government to the people of Mangaldai as well as of Darrang district, the construction works of the green four lane byepass of NH 15 was going on on warfoot and construction of the four laning of NH 15 from Baihata Charilai to Mission Chariali in Tezpur would be initiated shortly after the general election.

Appreciating the relentless initiative of Mangaldai Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia to include Darrang district in the railway map, he said that he would take personal interest to make communication with the Railway Ministry. He also cited the achievement of the BJP government in construction of the Skill University at Mangaldai which would be completed within a very short period. “The BJP government is committed to keep their promises and the construction works of the proposed Medical College in Darrang district at Mangaldai will be commenced before the next assembly election scheduled in 2026,” the Chief Minister Dr Sarma said. Reiterating the commitment of BJP, he said, already 1 lakh unemployed youth of the state has been given employment through a very transparent process.

In his speech the Chief Minister raised the slogan ‘Basanta Das Zindabad’ as the Congress legislator of Mangaldai Basanta Das few days back has decided to support the government in the greater interest of initiating the development activities in Mangaldai. Though legislator Basanta Das was not seen in the rally, he submitted a memorandum to the Chief Minister through the BJP Candidate for Darrang-Udalguri HPC Dilip Saikia. This memorandum contains the demand for the Medical College in Mangaldai, allotment of land patta to all the genuine citizens of Mangaldai, construction of the Science Centre and a planetarium at Mangaldai and completion of the water supply scheme at Mangaldai.

Mention may be made here that Chief Minister Dr Sarma has made a fervent appeal to all the electorates of Darrang-Udalguri HPC for the maximum participation in the election while exercising their democratic right to vote. “The beauty of Indian democracy is that every voters enjoy the equal right to vote, be it Ambani or Tata as Ambani and Tata also require to stand in que along with the common electorates in polling stations to cast their votes,” he said.

“With the winning of Dilip Saikia in the ensuing poll, the Modi government will surely and certainly be formed for the consecutive third term to make India a powerful country in the world,” he added while appeal the people to vote for Dilip Saikia.

Parliamentarian (Rajya Sabha) Bhubaneswar Kalita, former Minister Rekha Rani Das Boro, former Parliamentarian Ramen Deka, legislator Dr Amiyo Bhuyan of Bihapuria, former legislator Guru Jyoti Das, office bearers of District AGP committee also took part in the rally. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also took part in a largely attended election rally at Sipajhar on Tuesday.

