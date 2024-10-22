Assam: Bought leaf factories in Dhemaji get the highest prices for their tea

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: During the month of September 2024, the bought leaf factories (BLFs) in Dhemaji district garnered the highest average price for CTC tea in Assam at tea auctions.

BLFs manufacture tea from the green leaf collected from the small tea growers.

According to the Tea Board of India statistics for last month, the BLFs in Dhemaji got Rs 317.25 per kg of made tea on average. After Dhemaji, the BLFs of Lakhimpur secured the second-highest price of Rs 287.18 per kg of tea.

The prices garnered in auctions by the BLFs in the remaining districts in Assam on average were: Biswanath Chariali—Rs 225.22 per kg; Bongaigaon Rs 248; Cachar Rs 269.79; Darrang Rs 223.45; Dhubri Rs 233.01; Dibrugarh Rs 249.98; Goalpara Rs 226.07; Golaghat Rs 214.23; Jorhat Rs 254.89; Karbi Anglong Rs 249.48; Karimganj Rs 231; Kokrajhar Rs 192.90; Nagaon Rs 231.79; Sivasagar Rs 265.67; Sonitpur Rs 223.62; Tinsukia Rs 210.99; and Udalguri received Rs 241.13 per kg.

Moreover, also in the month of September, the BLFs in all districts in the neighbouring state of Meghalaya secured Rs 221.92 per kg on average. Those in Nagaland got Rs 312.26 per kg.

