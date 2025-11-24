United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) leader Arunoday Dohotia and his PSO surrender

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: In a major breakthrough for security forces, ULFA (I) self-styled major general Arunoday Dohotia and his PSO Franchis Axom surrendered early this morning at Pangsau Pass along the Indo-Myanmar border.

The rebel leader’s surrender is a setback for the outfit and a boost for the ongoing peace and counter-insurgency efforts in the region.

Dohotia is a close aide of ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah and a member of the outfit’s military leadership. He has been instrumental in sending the faction’s communications, including e-mails and video clips of Paresh Baruah, to media houses.

He had been involved in significant militant activities. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) identified him as a key conspirator behind a series of grenade attacks on army camps in Tinsukia and Jorhat districts in 2023 and 2024.

Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday reiterated that peace negotiations with the ULFA(I) will progress only when its chief, Paresh Barua, personally joins the dialogue process.

His remarks came hours after the surrender of Arunoday Dahotia, along with his personal security officer Francis Axom.

Speaking to reporters at an event in Rangapara, the Chief Minister clarified that the latest surrender would not alter the broader parameters for talks.

The Chief Minister dismissed speculations that the surrendered leaders might be flown to New Delhi for any political engagements.

“There is no plan for any Delhi visit. They may remain in Tinsukia or come to Guwahati to meet the DGP, but nothing beyond that,” he added.

