United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) announces first list of 7 candidates for Assembly election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: At a time when the status of alliance between the UPPL and the BJP is in question, the UPPL on March 16 announced its 1st list of candidates which included the name of former CEM of BTC, UPPL president and recently elected Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Boro, UPPL General Secretary Raju Kr Narzary, one sitting MLA, and a former MLA.

The General Secretary (Administrative) of the UPPL, Raju Kr Narzary, formally announced the names of the seven official candidates in the 1st list. They are Aninda Basumatary from No. 1 Gossaigaon constituency, Raju Kr Narzary from No. 2 Dotma (ST), Lawrence Islary from No. 3 Kokrajhar (ST), Pramod Boro from No. 43 Tamulpur (ST), Nerswn Boro from No. 45 Bhergaon, Dipen Boro from No. 46 Udalguri (ST), and Kamalsing Narzary from No. 20 Bijni constituency.

Pramod Boro, stated that the party would not wait for the alliance with the BJP to be confirmed, but would contest in all fifteen seats of BTC in the forthcoming Assembly election. He also said that the UPPL would field its own candidates in six constituencies outside BTC, where they had strong support bases.

Also Read: UPPL Announces First Seven Candidates for Assam Assembly Elections, President Pramod Boro to Contest from Tamulpur