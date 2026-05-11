United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) Candidate Dipen Boro Calls Poll Defeat a ‘Moral Victory’

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: Former ABSU President and UPPL candidate from the 46 No. Udalguri Assembly Constituency, Dipen Boro, on Saturday described his electoral defeat as a ‘moral victory’ while congratulating the new government to be formed on May 12.

Addressing a press conference at the district UPPL office in Udalguri, Boro said that the party had contested the election independently and fought with dedication despite several challenges. Although the result was not in UPPL’s favour, he claimed the party had gained strong moral support from the people.

Alleging misuse of money power by rival parties during the final phase of campaigning, Boro claimed that many supporters were influenced overnight through financial inducements. He also alleged that party workers and supporters faced intimidation, assaults, and false propaganda during the election period.

Despite the setback, Boro thanked voters, party workers, and supporters for their trust and support. He said that the encouragement received from the public would inspire the party to continue working for the welfare of the people.

The UPPL leader admitted that certain organizational shortcomings and lack of sufficient campaigning time contributed to the defeat. Having entered active politics after resigning as ABSU President, he said that he got only 15 to 20 days to reach voters.

He added that the party would review its mistakes and continue strengthening its connection with the masses while respecting the people’s mandate.

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