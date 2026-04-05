United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) slams BJP’s bid to impose UCC in Assam

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Expressing fear apprehension over the move of the BJP to impose the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) today slammed the BJP and called upon the people to resist the anti-people move of the BJP.

Talking to media persons at the Central party office, the Vice President of the UPPL RN Singha said the Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to Assam said that the government of India will bring Uniform Civil Code (UCC) which will hamper the existing reservation status of the ST, SC and OBC besides losing autonomy power. He said the leaders belonging to ST and OBC who are working with the BJP should exit the party and work for the interest of indigenous communities. He also appealed that the sitting Speaker of ALA Biswajit Daimary should leave the BJP. He endorsed the 125th constitutional amendment for more economic power and extension of areas of BTR. He further said the indigenous tribal people will lose their land rights if the UCC comes into force.

Singha said the Chief Minister’s version on small issues had eroded the credibility of the CM. He said state Chief Minister Sarma failed to deliver justice to singer Zubeen Garg. He said the charge sheet on Zubeen’s alleged murder case had been prepared by the police but Sarma wants to give judgement over the judiciary system.

Meanwhile, former Principal of Bengtol College Dr. Ranjit Narzary and vice president of the UPPL said enforcing UCC will threaten the protection of reservation quota of land, political, job and religious freedom. He said the BJP should be ousted from power if the indigenous communities want to live with its dignity, identity and self-respect. He also said the UPPL will put intensive pressure for the 125th constitutional amendment for more financial autonomy of 6th schedule councils.

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