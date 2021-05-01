United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) condemns attack on youth wing office

OUR CORRESPONDENT



KOKRAJGAR: The president of United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) Pramod Boro, who is also CEM of BTC, demanded the district administration to take stern action against the culprits who were involved in firing at the UPPL youth wing office at Halangbazar in Patgaon in Kokrajhar district on Thursday night.

Boro said that the bullet firing incident occurred at Halang Bazar UPPL youth office late midnight in Kokrajhar district. He said that three live ammunitions were covered from the spot.

The BTC CEM Pramod Boro visited the spot on Friday morning and demanded strict action against the culprits. The UPPL Halang Bazar youth wing has lodged an FIR in this connection.

Assam Social Welfare Minister and BPF candidate for Kokrajhar East constituency, Pramila Rani Brahma expressed her unhappiness over the exit poll shown by various media houses predicting victory of the NDA alliance. "The exit poll is not going to be accepted fully as the Grand Alliance got massive support from people across the State," she said. On the bullet firing incident in Kokrajhar, she said that it was an unfortunate incident and urged people to maintain peace and harmony in the society.

