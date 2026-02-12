Assam government to hike subsidy on orthodox tea to Rs 15 per kg

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam government has decided to increase the subsidy on orthodox tea from Rs 10 to Rs 15 per kg to boost the export of Assam tea. The decision was prompted by the fact that tea exports from Assam have increased by 40 million kilograms in 2025-26.

On Tuesday evening, Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma sat for a meeting with tea associations in Assam. The meeting concluded with a decision to increase the subsidy for orthodox tea. The Chief Minister revealed the decision in a press meet today.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister today said that tea exports from Assam have increased by 40 million kg after a gap of 25 years, which represents an important achievement for the state’s primary industry.

The CM said overall tea production in Assam has increased by 50 million kg, with nearly 50 per cent of the output comprising orthodox tea—a segment that derives premium value in global markets. “Earlier we gave a subsidy of Rs 10 to orthodox tea. We will now increase the subsidy to Rs 15. This will encourage tea manufacturers to move from producing CTC to orthodox tea. The export market is primarily composed of orthodox tea from Assam,” the CM pointed out.

He further said, “Tea sale has increased by 19 million kg. In the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, the sale of orthodox tea has increased by 100 per cent. It increased from the earlier 4.19 million kg to 9.15 million kg of orthodox tea sold in the Guwahati Tea Auction Centre this time.”

“After the free trade agreement with the EU, the UK and the tariff agreement with the US, I am very confident that the golden era of Assam tea will return. Finally, we have reached a position where we have seen rising exports and more orthodox tea production; now Assam is regaining the global leadership in tea,” he stated.

The Chief Minister further stated that increased total tea sales in Assam reflect stronger demand and improved market performance. The Chief Minister took to his X handle to post, “We will increase subsidy on orthodox tea from Rs 10/kg to Rs 15/kg to bolster export of #AssamTea...Various other measures by the State Govt have resulted in record tea production & export last year and FTAs with UK, EU and US will ensure that Assam Tea regains global leadership.”

During the meeting with tea bodies, the CM asked them to increase the wages of tea workers. Over the last five years, there have been two increases in the daily wages of tea workers.

