UPPL’s Garjon Mashahary brands Aktara Begam, Hemaprabha Devi ‘outsiders’

KOKRAJHAR: In a new revelation, UPPL leader Garjon Mashahary on Friday branded BTC EM Aktara Begam Ahmed and Nominated Member Hemaprabha Devi as 'outsiders' and sought action against them for violating the law of the council.

Talking to mediapersons at the central UPPL office in Kokrajhar on Friday, Mashahary said that he had collected the detailed data of both Ahmed and Devi and found that they do not belong to BTC. He said that EM Aktara's name was not found in the electoral roll till 2008 and that her name was visible only after that. According to BTC 6th Schedule rule, persons who came after 2003 cannot entertain any right in BTC and are treated as illegal encroachers, he said, adding that Aktara should be treated as an outsider and that she became EM by violating the law. He questioned how she managed to participate in the BTC election without being a bonafide citizen of BTC and how BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary had given an EM berth to an outsider.

Mashahary also claimed that the residential address of Hemaprabha Devi, who had been inducted as a Nominated Member by the Mohilary-led BTC, was doubtful. He said that Devi had her name in the voter's list at Tangla in Udalguri district but that her address was mentioned as RG Baruah Road in Guwahati.

He also said that another Nominated Member from the Rajbongshi community, Kargeswar Ray, was a sitting EM of the Cooperation Department in the Kamatapur Autonomous Council (KAC) but was brought to BTC without him resigning from KAAC. He added that the resignation letter of Kargeswar Ray was sent to the Kokrajhar Press Club only on Friday, after five days of his oath taking as Nominated Member. Mashahary expressed surprise that the Koch-Rajbongshis had been known as one community but that Mohilary had divided them in two separate communities of 'Koch' and 'Rajbongshi' and Nominated Member positions were given to them separately.

The UPPL leader urged the Government of Assam to investigate the cases of Aktara and Devi and bring them to book for violating the law.

