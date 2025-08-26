United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) leaders threaten mass exit over Kachugaon seat

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Engulfed with the anger of public over lack of public touch of the existing MCLA of Kachugaon constituency, Ukhil Mushahary, who is also the sitting EM, and the harsh manner of his son, the UPPL leaders of 14 primary committees warned that the voters of the constituency were looking for a new candidate for their constituency in the ensuing BTC elections. The primary UPPL leaders also warned that there would be en masse resignation of all leaders and workers of the party under this constituency if the existing MCLA Ukhil Mushahary was given party ticket.

On Sunday, leaders of 14 primary committees of the UPPL under Kachugaon constituency held a meeting and decided to look for a new candidate from Kachugaon replacing the sitting MCLA. The presidents and secretaries of the 14 primary committees while talking to a group of mediapersons alleged that the sitting MCLA failed to bring any visible change in the constituency in the last five years and did not keep public touch while his son was arrogant and did not behave well with the visitors or the primary leaders and the workers. They said that in the 2020 BTC elections, they defeated BPF President and the then-BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary and sitting EM Ukhil Mushahary won from Kachugaon with whirlwind public support of Kachugaon, but that this time the UPPL would lose the constituency to BPF if the ticket is given to the sitting MCLA. They further warned that there would be enmass resignations of the 14 primary committee members.

The UPPL did not mention the name of the candidate for Kachugaon in the 1st list of candidates announced recently. Kachugaon constituency was held two times by the BPF in 2005 and 2010 but lost to GSP in 2015 due to polarized division of Boro and non-Boro votes by the then-MP, Naba Kr Sarania, and in 2020 election, UPPL secured the constituency by defeating BPF President Hagrama Mohilary.

