UPPL government trying to bring change with politics of honesty: Pramod Boro

JAMUGURIHAT: As the BTC Council election, slated in the month of September, is knocking at door, the political parties including ruling party UPPL are gearing up their poll campaigns in the 40 MCLA seats of BTR region.

As part of the hectic poll campaign, BTR chief Pramod Boro accompanied by a host of party leaders took part in a slew of programmes in Gohpur, Biswanath, and Batachipur areas in Sonitpur district on Saturday.

Addressing a mammoth gathering in a public meeting organized by Sonitpur District committee UPPL at Batachipur Milan High School playground, Pramod Boro said that as a fruition of the 3rd Bodo peace accord called the ‘BTR Accord’ signed in 2020 after a long-time continued struggle for the determination of a Bodo nation, Bodo and the other tribal people and the common citizens of the BTR area have witnessed their long cherished peace and proper development.

Saying the UPPL government is trying to bring a change into the society through the politics of honesty and sincerity and supreme solidarity, Pramod Boro further said that BTR which was once in a frustrated state due to the alleged misrule had now retrieved systematic work in every sector with good governance. Stating that land patta to people of the area and inclusion of villages into BTR with special focus on development in the field of education, health and sanitation, electrification, and communication, etc. were the main objectives for Sonitpur, Biswanath, and Gohpur areas, he reiterated that the UPPL government had been able to gradually fulfill its commitment as sixty villages have been already inducted in the BTR area would go for the council election for the first time.

Referring to what he called gundaraj during the 17 years of BPF rule in the BTC area, the BTR supremo further said that UPPL had been able to execute sufficient developmental activities in only five years of their rule. “We have many things to do, and we are committed to do them and if we regain power in BTR. Our mission and vision to make BTR the best region for all will be given top priority,” he added. Emphasizing youth’s development for the all-round development of the Bodos and other communities in the BTR area, he highlighted that a slew of developmental programme including alari swrang (scheme for the infrastructure development of religious institutions), gyan swrang (an educational programme for the students), students insurance, gami swrang (solar light scheme), ai manaw swrang (Rs 75 thousand for each woman SHG Group), super 50 programme (free coaching for JEE, NEET, APSC and UPSC), mission bwisumothi (mission Basundhara), etc. had been carried out in the BTR area. He said that as a peaceful environment was returning to the region, world class sports events like Duran Cup football championship and CEM cup, planning of establishment of knowledge centers to digitally connect with the world by the Bodo students and the researchers, modern teacher training centers, fair appointment in different sectors including school, colleges, etc. had become possible now.

In the programme, among others, Rajya Sabha MP Rwngwra Narzary, MCLA, Harisinga MCLA segment Sanjay Swargiary, MLA, Barama LAC Bhupen Boro, CWC, Member from Sonitpur UPPL Phanidhar Boro, among others were present in the programme and urged the people to vote for the UPPL in the upcoming council poll for the peace and development. The event was conducted by Sonitpur district UPPL and chaired by its President Khwngkhra Swargiary.

Prior to this, Pramod Boro addressed two more public meetings in the Gohpur and Biswanath areas. However, concluding the Batachipur’s public meeting, he also attended an intellectual meeting at Dhekiajuli Xahitya Cabha Bhawan wherein he addressing a handful of Bodo intellectuals involved in various fields and said that development and full-fledged Bodoland is a continued process and that united and tireless efforts would one day fulfill the dream of the Bodo nation.

