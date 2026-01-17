United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) sets eyes on assembly constituencies beyond BTC

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) has set its eyes on 25 assembly constituencies to contest in the forthcoming Assam Assembly Election 2026, while the BPF is yet to decide on the constituencies beyond BTC. However, BPF has made it clear that it will not forge an alliance with the UPPL.

Talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the open session of the Bodo Sahitya Sabha in Bijni of Chirang district, the President of the UPPL, Pramod Boro, said that the party was ready to contest in 20-25 assembly seats in the upcoming polls.

Boro said that the UPPL was looking for contesting in those constituencies where it saw a strong possibility to win. He also clarified that the party had neither taken any decision regarding an alliance nor decided on any kind of alliance with any political party so far but said that the party would take a final decision on alliance matters after Magh Bihu.

Reacting to comments made by BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary who had said there would be no alliance with the UPPL for assembly constituencies of the BTC area, Boro said that Mohilary would work for the BPF while the UPPL would focus on strengthening itself. He asserted that the UPPL did not need permission from the BPF to contest elections.

Meanwhile, the BPF President Hagrama Mohilary said that the BJP-led alliance in Assam would form the next government in Assam and that Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma would continue to be the Chief Minister.

On the eviction drives against illegal encroachers in the state, Mohilary said that eviction drives could take place anywhere in Assam, including the BTC region because BTC was also a part of Assam and that the eviction was being carried out as per the spirit of the Assam Accord.

UPPL could contest in constituencies having large populations of Bodos and other tribes along with communities supporting it, if it opts out of the NDA alliance. Dhekiajuli, Sotia, Biswanath, Dudhnoi, Howraghat, Gahpur, Behali, North Guwahati, Jalukbari, Morigaon, Golaghat, and Jonai could be the target constituencies of the UPPL.

