United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) to contest in 21 seats in upcoming Assembly election

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Newly-elected UPPL Vice-President Prof RN Sinha announced that the UPPL would contest 21 seats in the upcoming Assembly election. Out of these, 15 seats will be within and 6 seats outside BTC. He confidently claimed that UPPL would win 11 seats in BTC and 3 seats outside the council area. He added that the party was currently in the process of selecting strong candidates.

In a press meet on Friday, Prof RN Sinha described UPPL as a socially responsible party and said that it was against corruption, liquor, and gambling. He declared that the party had issued a strict directive — anyone who consumes alcohol cannot be a UPPL member, and anyone found gambling will be expelled from the party. Prof Sinha said that the party made it clear that it was strictly against the use of liquor and gambling in public places in the name of festivals.

Addressing the press conference in Kokrajhar on Friday, he alleged serious human rights violations against Muslims in the state in the name of NRC. He said that the party would organize mass awareness campaigns in Muslim-majority areas.

He also said, “Muslims have significant contributions to India’s independence. Everyone knows that 60% of Muslims sacrificed their lives for the country. Injustice and discrimination against Muslims will not be allowed, whether socially or politically.”

Also Read: Questions arise over BJP–UPPL alliance ahead of Assam Assembly elections