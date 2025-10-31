United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) to start campaigning from Kazigaon to Gohpur from Nov 1

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) has set its eyes to further strengthen the party ahead of the forthcoming 2026 Assembly Election by revamping at the grassroot level and decided to start a weeklong campaign from November 1 starting from Kazigaon, western most of Kokrajhar, to Gohpur in the east. The first programme is stated to be a bike rally from Kazigaon, the headquarter of Porbotjhora sub-division, to Gahpur in Sonitpur district.

In a press conference in Kokrajhar on Wednesday evening, the General Secretary of the UPPL, Raju Kumar Narzary, said that the viral reports of UPPL allegedly planning to exit from the NDA and to fight the 2026 Assembly Election from 28 seats of BTC and beyond were not based on facts. He stated that no formal decision had been made to end ties with the NDA. He mentioned that the meeting of the UPPL held at Panbari, Bijni, in Chirang district on October 28 was merely a district-level meeting, and that the agenda did not include any discussion about exiting from the NDA.

Narzary said that the UPPL’s tri-annual convention would be held in December, during which the party’s strategy for the 2026 Assembly Election would be finalized. He also said that the UPPL was committed to maintaining its alliance with the NDA, both at Dispur till 2026 and with the NDA government at the Centre till 2029. Highlighting the party’s performance, Narzary stated that the UPPL secured 6.16 lakh votes in the last BTC election, and that the party was planning to increase its vote share. He asserted that UPPL would emerge as a stronger party before the 2026 Assembly election.

Also Read: United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) holds central working committee meeting