UPPL Youth Wing Urges Kokrajhar Administration to Act Against Illegal Gambling

Kokrajhar: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) Youth Wing has formally appealed to the District Commissioner of Kokrajhar to take stringent measures against the alarming surge of illegal gambling activities being conducted openly across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the name of organising Melas.
In a letter addressed to the District Commissioner, the Youth Wing expressed grave concern over the growing trend of gambling stalls operating without restraint, wherein even minors and women are being drawn into participation.
The organisation brought to the forefront that such activities are severely damaging the social, cultural, and moral fabric of BTR and posing a direct threat to the future of younger generations.
The Youth Wing said, ‘Brazen actions of gamblers are polluting the social and cultural atmosphere of the region,’ leading to huge economic, social, and cultural losses. They warned that the unabated spread of gambling has ‘badly dented the image of the region’ and created an escalating sense of urgency for decisive administrative intervention.
The letter, signed by Erakdaw Brahma, President, Uttam Ch. Boro, General Secretary (A) and Francis Toppo, General Secretary (O), urged the administration to immediately clamp down on open gambling activities in Melas and ensure that organisers do not allow such practices under any circumstances.
Moreover, the organisation demanded that the District Commissioner issue strict guidelines on regulating the hosting of Melas, whereby organisers must ensure a safe and culturally proper environment devoid of any gambling.
The Youth Wing hoped that the administration would take ‘strict necessary action’ to restore a congenial and healthy atmosphere within society.