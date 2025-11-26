UPPL Youth Wing Urges Kokrajhar Administration to Act Against Illegal Gambling

Kokrajhar: The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) Youth Wing has formally appealed to the District Commissioner of Kokrajhar to take stringent measures against the alarming surge of illegal gambling activities being conducted openly across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in the name of organising Melas.

In a letter addressed to the District Commissioner, the Youth Wing expressed grave concern over the growing trend of gambling stalls operating without restraint, wherein even minors and women are being drawn into participation.

The organisation brought to the forefront that such activities are severely damaging the social, cultural, and moral fabric of BTR and posing a direct threat to the future of younger generations.