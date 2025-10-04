United Tribal Organizations, Assam (UTOA) urges CM to speed up SIR process in tribal belts & blocks

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: United Tribal Organizations, Assam (UTOA) has welcomed the start to the process of Special Intensive Review (SIR) by the State Election Commission, Assam, to detect the illegal voters in the state.

President of the UTOA, Markus Basumatary, said the State Election Commission would ensure clean electoral rolls through SIR in Assam and that this process should be brought in every tribal belt and block where thousands of illegal settlers had been enjoying voting rights through illegal ways. He said that there were 47 tribal belts and blocks across Assam and several lakh bighas of tribal belts and blocks had been illegally occupied by non-protected classes of people. He urged the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, to take action against illegal settlers in tribal belts and blocks and cancel the voting rights through SIR of those who had no records of existence prior to creation of tribal belts and blocks in 1948.

Basumatary also extended his gratitude and best wishes to BPF president Hagrama Mohilary and his team who are going to form the next government of BTC on October 5.

Also Read: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews preparations for week-long ‘Sewa Saptah’

Also Watch: