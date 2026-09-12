University Women’s Cell Leads Awareness-Focused Blood Donation Camp in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: An awareness-oriented blood donation camp was organised on the campus of Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University under the initiative of the Women's Cell, in collaboration with Shahid Mukunda Kakati Government Hospital, the university's National Service Scheme (NSS) and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC). The inaugural programme was held at 10:30 am on September 10 at the Vice-Chancellor's Conference Hall, in the presence of teachers, non-teaching staff, and students of the university. A total of 58 individuals came forward to donate blood at the camp.

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