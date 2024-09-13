UPPL is for people and equal development of BTR: Pramod Boro

KOKRAJHAR: Many senior leaders of BPF and Bodoland Students’ Union (BSU), a student wing of the party have already joined UPPL, some of them have joined BJP. On September 11, as many as 30 members mostly from the BPF and BSU including GSP from Debargaon of Kokrajhar and Chirang joined the UPPL in a simple ceremony held at Jwmwipuri in Kokrajhar.

The president of the UPPL and CEM of BTC Pramod Boro welcomed the new members and felicitated them with traditional Aronai and scarves of UPPL in the presence of MLA Lawrence Islary, nominated member Madhav Chandra Chetri, former MLA Chandi Basumatary and other senior leaders.

“A hearty welcome to all 30 new members from Debargaon and Chirang who have joined our UPPL family today. Inspired by our party’s people-centric philosophy, they have parted ways with BPF, BSU and GSP, to join our journey of peace and progress,” UPPL president and the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro tweeted in his official site. He urges the new members to dedicate themselves towards the UPPL’s goal of building a new, prosperous and peaceful BTR. He also said, “UPPL is for the people and equal development of BTR.”

Earlier, senior leaders like Chandan Brahma, BPF vice president and former cabinet minister, Kabiranjan Brahma, Executive Member of central committee, BPF and the general secretary of Ex-BLT Welfare Society, Nani Gopal Narzary, president of Debargaon Block BPF, Deepak Narzary, Assistant Secretary, Debargaon Block BPF, Kalicharan Basumatary, president of Kalugaon-Subhaijhar Primary BPF, Khwrwmdao Narzary, active member of Debargaon block BPF, Birdao Narzary, organizing secretary, Banargaon block youth BPF, Kapan Mashahary, president of Baokhungri block BPF, Buddiman Basumatary, member of Kalugaon-Subhaijhar primary, BPF, Manaj Narzary, member of Baokhungri primary BPF, Arunjay Brahma, president of Sukhanjhora primary BPF, Maheswar Brahma, member of Panbari primary BPF, Maniram Brahma, president of Tipkai primary BPF, Judisthir Brahma, member of Tipkai primary BPF, Difang Chandra Brahma, Polashguri primary BPF, Gala Brahma, president of Monglajhora primary BPF, Bhum Basumatary, member of central IT cell, BPF and Nisthar Basumatary, member central IT cell, BPF have joined the UPPL. All of them except Bhum Basumatary and Nisthar Basumatary, were also active members of the Ex-BLT Welfare Society. In earlier occasions, MCLAs-Rajib Brahma, Reo Reoa Narzihary, Bijit Basumatary have joined the BJP while MCLAs-Saikhong Basumatary, Dhananjay Basumatary, Joy Mushahary, Pabitra Kr. Boro have already joined the UPPL.

