UPPL still on NDA boat, to begin assembly poll campaign: General Secretary

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: In a major political statement, the General Secretary of the UPPL, Raju Kumar Narzary, asserted that the UPPL had not been removed from the NDA even though BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary has joined the alliance. He also claimed that the UPPL was not weak and would start its poll campaign for Assembly Elections 2026 from December.

Speaking to reporters in Kokrajhar at the UPPL central office, Narzary said that the BPF had earlier stated that it would join the NDA only if the UPPL was out of it but the UPPL was not expelled from the NDA. Despite that, the BPF chief, Hagrama Mohilary has joined the NDA, which raises questions, he added. He clarified that the UPPL would remain a part of the NDA, with two Members of Parliament (MPs) and seven MLAs still representing the alliance.

Narzary said, "BJP is a national party that operates under the national ideology. Till date, there has been no discussion within the NDA leadership about excluding UPPL. If they ask us to leave, we will reconsider our position but as of now, we are very much part of the NDA," he stated. He further emphasized that the UPPL was a democratic, peace-loving party that stood for justice for the poor and not a power-hungry organization.

"We are not a party that believes we must remain in government at all costs. We welcomed the formation of the BTC Government under Hagrama Mohilary and wish the BPF well in serving the poor and developing the Bodoland region," Narzary said, urging the BPF to continue the development projects initiated during the UPPL administration and assured that the UPPL would play the role of a strong positive Opposition and continue to raise the people's issues.

Referring to the recent BTC election results, Narzary noted that the BPF secured around 7.8 lakh votes, while the anti-BPF vote share was about 12 lakh, indicating a growing base for the UPPL. He said they would strengthen the party effectively and take organizational measures to prepare for the future. He announced that from November 1 to 7, the UPPL would launch a motorcycle rally from Gossaigaon to Gohpur to strengthen its organizational base. He dismissed rumours that several elected UPPL council members would soon join the BPF, calling them completely baseless. He said that the people had given them a mandate to serve as a strong Opposition, and that their seven council members would continue to play that role for the next five years.

The UPPL General Secretary said that losing the BTC election did not mean that they would lose the assembly polls. Winning and losing are part of democracy, he added. Reiterating his confidence, he said that the UPPL was not weak and that they had seven MLAs and two MPs, whereas the BPF had only three MLAs and no MP. In the upcoming assembly elections, the UPPL will campaign vigorously not only in the 15 assembly constituencies of BTC but also beyond, he added.

