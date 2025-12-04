Bijni Students Burn Effigy of BTC Executive Member Over Remarks on ABSU, UPPL

Bijni: A tense situation unfolded in Bijni on Wednesday as students from Bijni College and Barobazar College staged a strong protest against Begum Akhtara Ahmed, the Executive Member of the Public Health and Handloom & Textiles Department of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The students burned her effigy in front of Bijni College, accusing her of making derogatory and insensitive remarks against tribal organisations.

The protest was triggered by Akhtara Ahmed’s recent comments regarding the incident at the BTC Secretariat, where members of the Bodoland University Students’ Union allegedly attempted to enter the premises. In her reaction, the BTC executive member claimed that organisations such as the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) were “frustrated after losing power” and were “behaving like mad people.”

These remarks angered student groups, who said the comments insulted the tribal community and undermined their long-standing struggles for rights and identity. During the demonstration, protesters shouted slogans such as “Go Back Anti-Tribal”, “Begum Akhtara Ahmed Hai Hai”, “CCTOA Zindabad”, and “Tribal Unity Long Live”.

The protestors demanded a public apology from Akhtara Ahmed and warned of intensified agitation if the issue is not addressed immediately.