Urbashi Chetia brings laurels to Demow by clearing APSC Combined Competitive Exam

A Correspondent

DEMOW: Urbashi Chetia, daughter of Gopal Chetia, Headmaster of Bokota Na Nath Gaon Middle English School, and Champa Chetia, an inhabitant of Bokota Nemuguri Patiya Gaon near Demow cleared the Combined Competitive Exams conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and brought laurels to the area.

Urbashi Chetia was the guest of the month in Demow Press Club on Sunday. At the start of the programme, Gopal Chetia, Champa Chetia and Urbashi Chetia were felicitated with a phulam gamosa by the members of Demow Press Club on Sunday. After that, Urbashi Chetia was felicitated with books and a diary by Ajay Kumar Gogoi, secretary of Demow Press Club. Gopal Chetia, father of Urbashi Chetia, in his speech said, "I had encouraged my daughter in her studies from childhood and as parents we tried our level best to give her an environment which she should get for her studies."

Urbashi Chetia in her speech said that she felt happy after her results and attributed her success to hard work and sacrifice. She had done her primary education in 146 No Patia Gaon Primary School. She passed her HSLC exam from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Nazira in the year 2009, she did her HS from Krishna Guru College Barpeta in the 2011, BA from Miranda House at Delhi with Major in English in 2014 and MA in English from Jawaharlal Nehru University in the year 2016. Urbashi did her M Phil from Dibrugarh University in 2019 and also cleared the NET exam and is a JRF holder. She said that hard work along with smart work was necessary to clear the APSC exam.