CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: An important dialogue to strengthen India–U.S. agricultural cooperation was held under the leadership of IFFCO Chairman Dileep Sanghani. The discussions, hosted by the U.S.-India Business Council (USIBC) in Washington, D.C., involved a PHDCCI delegation led by Sanghani and focused on expanding collaboration in the agricultural sector.

USIBC highlighted the meeting on its official social media platforms, describing it as a significant step toward enhancing agricultural ties between the two countries. The Council noted that the dialogue helped identify solutions to common agricultural challenges and explore new opportunities for cooperation.

Key areas of discussion included innovation-driven agricultural policies, sustainable farming practices, food and nutritional security, farmer welfare, soil health improvement, adoption of advanced technologies, and technical support for farmers. Participants also emphasized the need to boost agricultural productivity and develop innovation-based solutions for the sector.

Agricultural experts, policymakers, and industry representatives from both nations agreed that stronger India–U.S. cooperation could create new opportunities and deliver long-term benefits to farmers.

The recognition given by USIBC reflects the growing global acceptance of India’s cooperative movement, IFFCO’s international standing, and Dileep Sanghani’s role in representing the interests of Indian farmers on international platforms. The dialogue is being viewed as a significant step toward strengthening agricultural partnerships, promoting cooperative-led development, and improving farmers’ income, productivity, and agricultural security.

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