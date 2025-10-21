USA (DMV) Assamese community celebrates Diwali with tribute to Zubeen Garg

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: The Assamese community across Washington DC, Maryland, and Virginia (DMV), came together to celebrate Diwali with vibrant enthusiasm and deep emotion, dedicating the festival to the cherished memory of the Late musical legend Zubeen Garg.

The evening began with ‘Banti Prajwalon’ (lamp lighting), symbolizing light, hope, and remembrance. A moving tribute to Zubeen Garg followed, as members of the DMV Assamese community paid homage through heartfelt words, songs, and cherished memories. The soulful chorus rendition of ‘Mayabini’ filled the hall with nostalgia and reverence, reminding everyone of Zubeen Garg’s enduring presence in their hearts.

In a symbolic gesture of respect and mourning, the DMV Assamese Society decided not to light firecrackers this year, dedicating the celebration instead to music, reflection, and unity in remembrance of Zubeen Garg.

Following the tribute, guests enjoyed traditional snacks and continued the evening with lively performances of Zubeen Garg’s iconic songs by various community members. Upholding a cherished DMV Diwali tradition, the game of Tambola brought laughter and excitement to the gathering.

The celebration concluded with a community dinner, strengthening the bond of togetherness among attendees. It was a Diwali that shone not through fireworks, but through shared memories, music, and love — a heartfelt homage to the legend who continues to light up Assamese hearts across the world.

