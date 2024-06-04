Assam: Golaghat Press Club's Silver Jubilee Session to Honor Journalists and Community Figures

Golaghat: Special session of the silver jubilee of Golaghat Press Club, a united leading organisation of journalists and writers, will be held on June 23 with a day-long programme.

The Golaghat Press Club has announced several awards this time in line with the session. Golaghat Press Club president Debjit Phukan, working president Diganta Kumar Bhuyan and in-charge general secretary Prabin Kumar Das said this in a press statement.

According to the statement, the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award for Journalism’ has been presented to Bubul Dutta, a veteran journalist and president of the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Journalists’ Association. It is to be noted that he has served the news for several decades since 1983 and is still actively engaged in journalism.

The ‘Investigative Journalism Award’ will be given to Mushtaque Hussain, special correspondent of Pratidin Times and Assamese Pratidin newspaper in Golaghat. In the same way, eight journalists of the district have been given special awards for active journalism. They are Dipen Kumar Bora, senior journalist of Assamese Pratidin’s Sarupathar, Diganta Kumar Bora, senior journalist of Golaghat Sadar of Assamese Khabar and Nimiya Barta, Ranjit Rajak, senior journalist from Kaziranga, News Live, Pankaj Hazarika, senior journalist of Golaghat Sadar of N B News, Bijoy Hazarika journalist from Dergaon in ND-24.

Popular singer Asurya Borpatra Gohain will be given the ‘Sangeet Madhuriya Award’, eminent social worker, working president of All Assam Motor Transport Association Purna Rajkhowa will be given the active social worker award and eminent sports organizer, former international level sports player, general secretary of Golaghat District Sports Association Sanjeev Handique will be given the award of the sports organizer.

The awards will be formally presented at an open meeting and solemn award ceremony held in the conference hall of the municipal office at Golaghat on June 23.

Press Club president Debjit Phukan will hoist the flag at the premises of Golaghat press club office on the same day as per the agenda of the convention. Senior journalist Jaideep Gupta will light a wreath-laying ceremony of martyred journalists and late journalists. Press club in-charge general secretary Prabin Kumar Das and office secretary Chandan Karmakar will lay the wreath. Journalist Soubik Bora will light the silver jubilee flame. This will be followed by a delegation meeting and proceedings at the press club office.

