Mizoram Police Chief Anil Shukla inaugurates training programme on three new criminal laws

Aizawl: Mizoram Police Chief Anil Shukla has inaugurated a five-day training programme for police personnel on three new criminal laws, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA).

Recently, the central government issued three gazette notifications informing that the three new criminal laws will be effective on July 1, this year.

In his inaugural speech on Monday, Anil Shukla urged all the trainees to understand the three new laws and to further train other officers and staff of their respective units.

The training is attended by 55 officers from all districts of Mizoram.

Shivendu Bhushan, IPS, PU Manjeet Singh, IPS and teachers of Government Mizoram Law College gave lectures on various topics under the three new laws. Training will be completed on March 8. (ANI)

