Veteran educationist Tuwaram Khanikar remembered at smriti charan sabha in Gaurisagar

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: A smriti charan sabha of veteran educationist and orator Tuwaram Khanikar of Charing Agnibor Khanikor village, who passed away on November 15, was held on Friday at Gaurisagar Senior Secondary School (SSS). The meeting was organized by Gaurisagar Press Club (GPC) in association with Gaurisagar Jestha Nagarik Sanmilani (JNS). The programme was anchored by Rajib Dutta, Secretary, Gaurisagar Press Club, while Muhi Kanta Nath, former President of Gaurisagar JNS, lit the lamp before the portrait of Tuwaram Khanikar. Addressing the meeting as a speaker, Robin Saikia, Associate Professor, CKB College, Teok, and Secretary Auniati University Development Committee, highlighted the personality as well as the contributions of Tuwaram Khanikar in the fields of education, society, and intellectuality.

