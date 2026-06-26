Veteran Litterateur and Assam Agitation Leader Rekha Sarma Passes Away at 89

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nagaon town was engulfed in grief following the demise of noted litterateur, veteran Assam Agitation leader and former Assam BJP vice president Rekha Sarma, who passed away at her Amolapatty residence in Nagaon on Wednesday morning due to age-related ailments. She was 89.

Sarma is survived by her four sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and a host of relatives. Her last rites were performed at the Amolapatty crematorium on Thursday afternoon in the presence of a large number of mourners.

A prominent face of the Assam Movement, Rekha Sarma had served as General Secretary of the AASU Mahila Samannay Parishad and played a key role in mobilising women during the six-year agitation. She joined active politics in 1992 and later became vice president of BJP, Assam Pradesh. In 1996, she created history by becoming the first woman candidate from Northeast India to contest the Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from the Nagaon constituency.

Apart from politics, Sarma made significant contributions to Assamese literature. In recognition of her literary work, the Assam Government awarded her the Literary Pension in 2016. Her notable books include Satyameva Jayate, Mor Dak Topolar Majere Atit Aru Bartaman and Asom Itihasor Ek Dastabej.

As news of her death spread, leaders, writers and citizens gathered at the BJP Nagaon district office to pay their last respects. State BJP president Dilip Saikia described her as a dedicated leader who helped nurture the BJP in Assam from its formative years. Several organisations and prominent individuals also expressed deep sorrow, remembering her as a courageous leader, accomplished writer and an inspiration to society.

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