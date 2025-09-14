Veteran tea planter calls for holistic approach to revive Assam’s Tea industry

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Emphasizing the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to tackle the challenges facing India’s tea sector, veteran tea planter Uddhab Chandra Sarmah called for coordinated efforts by all stakeholders to ensure the industry’s growth for centuries to come.

Sarmah, who retired as Executive Director of Warren Tea Limited, delivered a talk titled “Crisis and Comeback - The Future of India’s Tea Industry” at Jagriti Hall, DRDA Complex, Dibrugarh, on Saturday. The programme was organized by Dibrugarh Press Club under its ‘Amar Alohi’ (Our Guest) series.

Highlighting the difficulties confronting Assam’s two-hundred-year-old tea industry, Sarmah pointed out challenges spanning plantation, production, marketing, and auction processes. However, he expressed optimism, stating that the sector can make a strong comeback with the active involvement of stakeholders, the Tea Board, and both central and state governments.

Addressing concerns about low domestic tea consumption, Sarmah stressed the need to encourage greater tea drinking, particularly among the younger generation.

The session saw participation from notable personalities, including former Union Minister and Asom Chah Mazdoor Sangha president Paban Singh Ghatowar, tea expert Amitabh Phukon, ACKS general secretary Rishav Kalita, Assam State Bharatiya Cha Mazdoor Sangha president Ashok Urang, representatives from AASAA and ATTSA, small tea growers, students from Dibrugarh University’s tea technology department, media personnel, and others. A robust and engaging interactive session followed the talk. The programme was chaired by Dibrugarh Press Club president Manash Jyoti Dutta and anchored by general secretary Ripunjoy Das.

