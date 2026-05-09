VHSND sessions drive awareness on vector-borne diseases in Dibrugarh

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: In a major public health initiative aimed at curbing the spread of vector-borne diseases ahead of the monsoon season, extensive awareness and prevention activities were conducted across various locations in Dibrugarh district during the Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Day (VHSND) sessions. The programme was organized under the joint initiative of the National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, and the National Centre for Vector Borne Diseases Control (NCVBDC), Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Also Read: Assam: HPV, vector-borne disease awareness drive held at Nazira