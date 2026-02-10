Vibrant Villages Transect Walk programme held at Raimana in Kokrajhar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: Raimana Vibrant Village Transect Walk and Gram Sabha was held on Sunday at Raimana forest village to ensure sustainable livelihood of people around the Raimana National Park through various development programmes and to create tourism entrepreneurs. The programme was held under the leadership of the District Commissioner, Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty. The programme was organized under the Vibrant Villages Programme (VVP), which aims to holistically develop border and remote villages by creating self-reliant and vibrant communities.

The DC, Kokrajhar, Pankaj Chakravarty, said that the initiative focused on saturating welfare schemes, developing sustainable livelihood opportunities through tourism, entrepreneurship, and cooperatives, and strengthening essential infrastructure such as all-weather roads, telecom connectivity, and energy access.

He said that by addressing development gaps and improving the quality of life, the Vibrant Villages Programme also sought to curb migration and bolster national security, transforming such villages into the ‘first villages’ of the nation.

He also emphasized the need for protection of the national park and its flora and fauna and appealed to the local people to play a crucial role for the development of the park to attract the tourists.

