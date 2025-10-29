Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 observed at HQ CWE Tezpur with Integrity Pledge

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Vigilance Awareness Week 2025 was inaugurated at HQ CWE Tezpur with the administration of the Integrity Pledge by Nazneen Banu (IDSE:2001), Commander Works Engineer, along with all officers and staff of the establishment.

The weeklong awareness and outreach programme, themed ‘Vigilance: Our Shared Responsibility,’ aims to promote transparency, accountability, and integrity among employees, vendors, and contractors in all aspects of public governance.

Established on October 29, 1962, at Solmara Cantonment, HQ CWE Tezpur serves as a key formation under the Military Engineer Services, overseeing the technical administration of multiple GE Divisions within its Area of Responsibility (AOR). These divisions are engaged in planning and executing critical infrastructure development and maintenance projects for various defence establishments across Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Strategically co-located with HQ 4 Corps, the office plays a pivotal role in the planning, execution, and upkeep of operational and domestic accommodations, as well as essential utility services for Army units stationed in locations such as HQ 4 Corps area, 155 Base Hospital, Bihuguri, Solmara Cantt, Charduar, Thakurbari, Amribari, Lokhra, Sonaipam, Bhalukpong, Harchura, Rangia, Tamulpur, Changsari, Hattigarh, and Darranga.

