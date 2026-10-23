Vijaya Dashami Turns Grim as Nagaon Resident Loses Life in Road Mishap

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Amid the celebrations and festivities of Vijaya Dashami, tragedy struck Dakshinpat in Nagaon on Wednesday night, when a 43-year-old man was killed in a road accident. The deceased has been identified as Samarjyoti Saikia, a resident of Satruchuk in Dakshinpat. He was employed at a clothing store in Nagaon town.

According to reports, Saikia was returning home from Nagaon town on his motorcycle bearing registration number AS02AK9057 when the accident occurred. Near Dakshinpat, his motorcycle rammed into an electric pole, resulting in his death.

Samarjyoti Saikia is survived by his parents, wife, only daughter, and several other relatives.