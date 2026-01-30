Village Defence Organization Day celebrated under Mangaldai police station

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: The 77th foundation day of the Assam Village Defence Organization (Gaon Rakhi Sangathan) was celebrated with a daylong programme on Thursday under the auspices of the Mangaldai Sadar police station's Village Defence Organization.

On this occasion, various programmes were organized, including the hoisting of the Village Defence Organization flag, paying tribute to the Late founder Hari Narayan Baruah, and holding an open meeting.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Darrang district, Hemanta Kumar Das, participating as the chief guest in the open meeting stated that members of the Village Defence Organization could play a significant role in controlling crime in society with the cooperation of the police.

Expressing appreciation for the selfless service rendered by the members of the Village Defence Organization without any remuneration for the sake of society and the country, SSP Das called upon the Village Defence members to remain more vigilant and aware during the upcoming election and to provide necessary assistance to the police in maintaining peace and order.

The open meeting, presided over by Nayan Das, President of the Mangaldai police station area Village Defence Organization, was also addressed by several dignitaries who shared their thoughts. These included the President of the Mangaldai Police Station Level Nagarik Samiti and cultural activist Kumuresh Dutta, member and senior journalist Mayukh Goswami, Vice-President of the Darrang District Village Defence Organization Premda Bhuyan, and the Officer-in-Charge of Mangaldai Sadar police station, Inspector Chandan Jyoti Bora.

Also Read: Preparations afoot to celebrate Foundation Day of Assam Village Defence Party