Village headman Jiten Nath passes away at 68 in Dibrugarh private hospital

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Jiten Nath, a resident of Hatighuli village and retired village headman of Hatighuli Patuachala revenue village under Jakaichuk mouza of Sivasagar district, passed away at a private hospital in Dibrugarh on Thursday morning due to multiple diseases. He was 68. His body was brought home where representatives of various local institutions and well-wishers paid their last respects. A shradhanjali function was held before cremation where Hatighuli Namghar Samaj, Hatighuli Primary School, Hatighuli Kala Krishi Kendra, Hatighuli Silpukhuri Srimanta Sankardev Janmotsav Celebration Committee, Maharajat Jayanti Celebration Committee of Hatighuli MV School, and others paid floral tributes to his body. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a married daughter.

