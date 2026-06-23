Villagers Build Wooden Bridge with Public Donations Amid Alleged Official Apathy

OUR CORRESPONDENT

BONGAIGAON: In a striking example of public initiative amid alleged government inaction, residents of around 20-22 villages in Bongaigaon district have taken it upon themselves to construct a wooden bridge connecting No. 1 Bhandara and Jamdaha.

The bridge is being built over a beel (wetland) that has long had a problem of serious transportation difficulties for locals. According to villagers, repeated appeals were made over the years to elected representatives and concerned authorities for the construction of a permanent bridge, but no concrete action was taken.

Speaking to the press, a local, Siddique Ali, said that the demand for the bridge has existed for a long time. "Our kids face problems mostly while going to school. We had made several requests to former MLA Abdul Baten Khandakar and present MLA Bhupen Ray, but the issue remained unresolved." Faced with no alternative, residents of the surrounding villages collectively raised funds and started construction of the wooden bridge at an estimated cost of nearly Rs 5 lakh. The entire project is being financed through public contributions.

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