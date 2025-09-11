Villagers carry patients through jungle for treatment in West Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: In the remote hills of West Karbi Anglong, development remains a distant dream for many residents. The Amreng MAC constituency, marked by rugged terrain and poor connectivity, reflects a grim reality of neglect.

A recent incident from Rongmanpi village illustrates this struggle. A sick woman, Chati Tissopi, had to be carried on a makeshift stretcher through dense jungle paths to reach the hospital in Jerikinding PHC. With no proper roads or bridges, villagers are forced to rely on unsafe bamboo crossings over the Amreng and Am-ei rivers, risking their lives for access to basic medical care.

The situation has fuelled discontent and growing demands from local communities for urgent government intervention.

Also Read: Patient carried by family members due to poor road in Demow’s Maharani Gaon

Also Watch: